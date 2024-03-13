Two weeks into autumn, Bathurst is bracing for its first major cool change

WHILE we're technically almost two weeks into autumn, our daily highs have thought otherwise.
Throughout March 2024, Bathurst has been averaging a high of 29 degrees - conditions similar to that of summer - and it's almost five degrees higher than the long term average of 24.8.
But despite the above average maximums, it looks like there's a cool change on the horizon.
According to Weatherzone, Friday is set to hit a high of just 21, with a 50 per cent chance of rain that could bring up to 5mm of rain.
Weekend temperatures will remain around or below the long term average, with a high of 22 and 24 on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
The mercury is expected to pick up a bit at the start of next week, with a high of 26 on Monday, followed by 28 on Tuesday, but overnight temperatures will be a pleasant 12 degrees on both days.
The highest recorded temperature for March 2024 was 33.8 degrees, which occurred on the very first day of the month.
In terms of the daily minimums, Bathurst is also experiencing above average temperatures.
The current average for March 2024 is 13 degrees, above the 10.8 long-term average.
There were two days of single figure lows, with 6.3 on March 4 and 9.9 the following day.
