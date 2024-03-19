Perfect Storm is building a 'community' club with a 'really good culture'

IT STARTED off as a small family club, now Perfect Storm is one of the fastest growing sport clubs in Bathurst.
The basketball club originally started off with a couple of teams, but it has since exploded to 20 teams as of the 2024 season.
Perfect Storm was actually on the brink of folding until Razz Monaghan, who once represented the Australian under 17s and under 19s women teams, got involved and helped turn the club around.
"It was actually going to fold when we moved back to Bathurst," she said.
"I thought, don't fold, I can get involved. They were going to fold the local girls competition, so we ran a free 10 week program.
"Since then, we've gone from seven to 20 teams. We're building the aeroplane as we're flying it, but we're all about community, building a really good culture."
Perfect Storm currently has 180 players on its books and unlike the Bathurst Goldminers representative programs, the club offers basketball almost all year round.
"Unlike the representative programs, that run for four to six weeks a year, we operate 40 weeks out of the year. We play in the summer and winter," Monaghan said.
"We're a non-profit, run by volunteers and parents. We thrive off fundraising and local sponsorship.
"We run three training sessions a week and two game nights.
"We're really excited about the momentum that we've gained."
Monaghan said that it's crucial that Bathurst has a thriving social competition.
"If you don't have a social competition, your rep comp doesn't exist because you need to be playing locally, to be eligible to play rep," she said.
"If that comp folds - it's not going to - but if it did, our kids couldn't go on to bigger and better things."
And to celebrate all of its players, Perfect Storm will host a presentation night on Saturday, March 23.
"We're really excited about that," she said.
"All our teams get their medals and their MVPs.
"We've also introduced the Sportsco Perpetual Club Person of the Year, which focuses on a kid that doesn't necessarily have to be the best basketball player, but has a good attitude, shows up every week and is a good teammate.
"That was awarded to Audrey Theobald last year. She's a little sports superstar."
The presentation night will be held at Panthers Bathurst from 5.30-8pm.
