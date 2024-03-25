It's time to quit drugs, magistrate tells man who had syringe in his pocket

A MAN who bought heroin outside a pub has been told by a magistrate that it's time to get off drugs.
Spencer Dennis, 32, of Rocket Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 13, 2024 to having an illegal substance.
Police documents before the court said police were called to a Bathurst hotel at about 1.45am on January 20, 2024 in relation to a four-person brawl.
As police were on their way to the pub, they said they saw Dennis running away.
Because they suspected he was involved in the melee, police said they stopped what they described as an "extremely nervous" Dennis and asked for his details.
He was asked if he had anything on him and he said he had heroin, according to police.
He emptied out his pocket and gave police a plastic bag with a foil ball, spoon and syringe.
According to the police documents, he said he bought the 0.7 grams of heroin outside the hotel for $20.
He was given a court attendance notice.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis addressed Dennis directly in court, pointing out the need for him to get off drugs.
"Something that cost you $20 is now going to cost you 400," Ms Ellis said.
Dennis was fined $400 and convicted of the charge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.