'I don't want drugs in my life,' man says as he faces familiar charge

A MAN who has been charged with the same offence five times says he doesn't want drugs in his life anymore.
Timothy Edward Ryan, 31, of Kable Close, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 13, 2024 to driving with drugs in his system.
Police documents before the court said a red Ford Laser sedan driven by Ryan was stopped by police on Hereford Street in Kelso for mobile testing just before 3.30pm on October 6, 2023.
Ryan was asked for his licence before he was given an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for cannabis and methamphetamine, police said.
He was arrested and taken to a police drug truck on Sydney Road.
While in police custody, he gave a second positive reading for both drugs, which was later confirmed by forensics, according to police.
Police said Ryan told them he had smoked the cannabis through a bong.
RYAN'S "desperate need for rehabilitation to get off the drugs" was glaringly obvious for Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who noted this was his fifth driving with drug charge.
A self-represented Ryan, who said he has begun to get help for his drug use, said "I don't want drugs in my life anymore".
He was convicted and fined $400.
Ryan was also banned from driving for 10 months.
