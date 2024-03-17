Western Advocate
Meagher was a star when it came to supporting sport | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
March 17 2024 - 5:00pm
John Meagher, who presented this silver trophy to the Bathurst Football Club in 1906, was a supporter of many local causes.
OUR photo this week shows the silver trophy that was presented by The Honorable John Meagher to the Bathurst Football Club in 1906. The cup cost Mr Meagher 50 pounds. The Bathurst Football Club had been formed in 1873.

Mr Meagher, JP, was a well-known businessman and politician in Bathurst.

