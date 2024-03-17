Meagher was a star when it came to supporting sport | Yesterday, Today

Mr Meagher, JP, was a well-known businessman and politician in Bathurst.
An Irishman, he came to Australia around 1863. After working initially for Edmund Webb, he opened his first Bathurst store in 1867, followed by numerous branches around the district.
He supported many organisations and projects, including in 1896, when as a vice-president of the committee, he sponsored the People's Federal Convention in Bathurst.
Mr Meagher and his wife, Mary Ann (nee Byrne), had a daughter and seven sons, most of whom worked in the various stores.
A devout Catholic, he was a generous donor to the Catholic Church and its various organisations: the Sisters of Mercy, the Bathurst Orphanage and St Stanislaus' College.
Mr Meagher died in Sydney on August 26, 1920 and was brought back to Bathurst for his funeral. He was buried in the family vault in Bathurst Cemetery.
As Mr Meagher advocated for buying locally, the trophy was likely purchased from Mr J. Pensom, who advertised himself as the "practical watchmaker, jeweller and optician" of 66 William Street in Bathurst. The business had been established some 15 years previously.
Mr Pensom's was by far the largest jewellery business in the west. He kept a range of silver trophies which could then be engraved by him.
The Meagher family supported football teams, cricket teams, bicycle riding competitions, horse racing, the croquet club, the annual Bathurst Show, the Bathurst Base Hospital and many more groups.
Junior sports were particularly successful in receiving donations of cash or sporting goods.
In 1904, John Meagher and Company donated a silver cup to the Temora Jockey Club. Subsequent silver cups were also donated, especially if the town had a Meagher's store.
Members of the Meagher family often attended annual meetings of sponsored organisations, such as that of the Bathurst Football Club on Saturday, March 31, 1912.
The meeting was held at the Grand Hotel. Mr H. Read, honorary treasurer, presided over the 39th annual meeting of the club and there was a large attendance.
The annual report was read by the retiring secretary, Mr G. Collier, who stated: "Your committee has much pleasure in presenting its 39th annual report and balance-sheet, not as the winners of the competition in this case, but as runners-up, having been defeated in the final game of the season by a small margin of three points. The juniors won the junior competition and medals were presented by Mr W. Crago.
"The club was represented in inter-district matches by Messrs. C. Upfold, Heavenor, A. Dawson, R. Tremain, H. Hatton, G. Mead, Godfrey, B. Chifley, Williams, and Collier. The football in the past season was good and prospects for the coming one are bright."
The club's finances were in a sound condition. The treasurer's balance-sheet showed a credit balance of £7,7s,10.
In moving the adoption of the report, Mr H. Read said he did not think that there would be any chance of the league game being played in Bathurst during the coming season.
Other speakers expressed a similar view. The report and balance-sheet were adopted.
The following officers were elected: president, Mr R.L. Gilmour; vice-presidents, Messrs. G. Donkin, Bazeley, and S. Williams; hon. secretary, Mr G. Collier; hon. treasurer, Mr H. Read.
The committee was Messrs. R. Tremain, Brooks, D. Suttor, B. Heavenor, and McMahon. Delegates to the union were Messrs. Riddell and Tremain.
John Meagher was also instrumental, in 1893, in the formation of an association called the Western District Brass Band Union.
Along with "Messrs. A. Gartrell and John Appleby", the object was to promote friendly discourse between the different bands by meeting at least once a year in each town represented, and holding band contests, comparing notes and otherwise advancing the cause of music.
