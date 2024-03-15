The rains are 'ere: Bathurst set for wet spell over the next week

IT COULD be a wet week or so for Bathurst, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a number of showers for the region.
Bathurst could receive rain on Saturday and every day following until at least Thursday, March 21.
Starting on Saturday, there's a high chance of showers about the Blue Mountains, slight chance elsewhere, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the north in the afternoon and evening.
Come Sunday, there's a 50 per cent chance of rain which could bring up to 3mm of rain, while there's a possibility of a thunderstorm in the north.
On Monday, there's a medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.
Bathurst could receive up to 1mm of rain on Tuesday, before a hefty 10mm on Wednesday.
We could see up to 1mm of rain for Bathurst on Thursday.
As of the morning of Friday, March 15, Bathurst has received just 1.6 millimetres of rain for all of March.
