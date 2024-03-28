Man to learn fate after Proctor Park punch that left victim with jaw fractures

A MAN who left a fellow soccer player with jaw fractures after punching him during a game at Proctor Park said he "snapped", according to police.
Jason Darren Moore, 43, of Brilliant Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 13, 2024 to a charge of reckless grievous bodily harm.
Police documents before the court said Moore and the victim in the matter were playing for competing soccer teams at a game at Proctor Park in Gormans Hill at about 9am on August 6, 2023.
Moore became increasingly competitive and physical, according to police, and about 45 minutes into the match, Moore and the victim were running towards the ball when they had a small collision.
After tackling for the ball, the victim started to move into his playing position when Moore turned and punched him in the jaw.
As the victim fell to the ground in pain, Moore was given a red card and sent from the field.
He waited in his car and police arrived at about 10.15am.
Police said that, as they arrived, they saw the victim on the ground with blood coming from his mouth and heard the man say his jaw felt out of place.
While speaking with Moore, he said he "snapped" because he thought the victim was intentionally trying to run into him, according to police.
Moore said he didn't use his full force.
He was arrested and later freed as the victim was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital.
The victim was transferred to Westmead with two jaw fractures, which required him to have three titanium plates surgically screwed into his jaw.
AFTER Moore - who was represented by Kayana Theobald - entered a guilty plea to the charge, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was a "serious matter".
Ms Ellis ordered a full Sentence Assessment Report (SAR) on Moore to get an insight into his behaviour.
Moore is due to return to Bathurst Local Court on April 29 for sentence.
