It all started at the pub ... now Macquarie United will celebrate 40 years

PLAYERS from all eras are set to come together on Saturday, March 23 as Macquarie United Football Club celebrates 40 years.
Founded back in 1984, Macquarie United is one of the biggest clubs in Bathurst, boasting some of the best registration numbers in the city.
Come this Saturday, ex-players are expected to travel from all across the state, including the Central Coast and Sydney, as well as from interstate, including Noosa.
"A lot of those players were from the first few years," club stalwart Andrew Speed said.
"We've got all the life members going, which is the first time we've had all 12 of us together since the 30th [anniversary]."
Geoff Rankine - a long-serving committee member who is described as the "keeper of knowledge" - said 40 years is a fantastic achievement.
"It's a tribute to the members that have been there since day one," he said.
"They were the glue that held everything together. They held the culture together that was created right at the beginning, which was the basis of a family club and inclusion.
"That stuck fast and we still maintain that today."
MARK Dunbar and his mates were enjoying a beer down at the Bathurst Farmer's Arms one day when they sighed at the thought of going to soccer training.
But it was a simple suggestion from the publican that brought about the club's existence.
"We didn't really want to go to training," Dunbar remembered.
"So the publican Pam Hay said, 'If you don't want to go to training, why don't you start your own club?'.
"So she initiated it. We said that was going to cost a lot of money, but she came on and sponsored us."
Bathurst Wheel Alignment Centre, Assands, ARG Plumbing, Mitchell Batteries and Churches Nursery all joined the Farmer's Arms as the inaugural sponsors and it was enough to get the fledgling concept off the ground.
Macquarie United only had one team in 1984, playing in the local third grade competition, but the club blossomed from there into what it is today, boasting a rich junior base and multiple teams in the senior men and women competitions, making it one of the biggest clubs in Bathurst in terms of registration numbers.
"We went around and sorted out a bunch of merry men that weren't doing much on Sunday mornings," Dunbar said.
"It just stemmed from there."
In the early days, the club was bolstered after an old club called Spurs folded and brought its players over to Macquarie United.
DUNBAR said the social side of the club helped its growth.
"Not only were we getting a benefit out of playing the sport, but the social scene was very, very good," he said.
"We had things like talent nights and car rallies.
"People just saw how much fun we were having, especially the social side of things."
Dunbar is a life member of the club and while the 68-year-old is not playing any more, he's still in regular contact with the club.
In fact, a heap of his family have played for Macquarie at some point.
"I've got grandchildren and my daughter-in-law have all played for Macquarie at some stage," he said.
"It's been a tremendous effort by everybody involved in the club, I'll tell you."
MACQUARIE United's logo is probably one of the most iconic in all of Bathurst sports.
But it also has the biggest case of mistaken identity.
Often the logo is mistaken for the Australian puppet Agro, but it's actually based on Animal from the Muppets.
Dunbar said the logo was created by Peter Bennett.
"I think it was because my nickname is the 'Grinner' and I think it was something just to have a little go at me," he laughed.
"We made flags up and we used to have an actual mascot suit, but it's deteriorated over the years.
"There was talk about changing it a few years back, but there were too many that said, 'You can't do that; the kids love it'."
Macquarie being an historic name in NSW (Governor Lachlan Macquarie played a leading role in the early development of the colony) matched well with United, a club-naming custom associated with English football clubs such as Manchester United, Newcastle United and Leeds United.
"We thought, why don't we be Macquarie United?" he said.
"There was nothing special, it was just an easy name until we tried to spell it."
Macquarie United will hold its 40-year anniversary party at the Greens on William on Saturday, March 23.
Tickets remain on sale for the event and can be purchased via the club's Facebook page.
