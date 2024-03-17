Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Disqualified until 2050 but continuing to drive lands community minded man in prison

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
March 18 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A generic photo of highway patrol cars as a truck drives past. Picture is from file
A generic photo of highway patrol cars as a truck drives past. Picture is from file

A man who hasn't learnt his lesson and continues to drive while disqualified has been jailed for four months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.