It was a wet weekend in Bathurst. Here's how much we got over the two days

BATHURST has been left damp and wet after a healthy drop of rain over the weekend.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday morning, Bathurst received a healthy 15.4 millimetres of rain at the Bathurst Airport, the city's official weather station for Weatherzone.
It marked Bathurst's wettest day for the city since February 6, when 40.2mm was received.
More rain continued the following day, with 6mm received in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday.
Further rain is expected in the coming days, with a 50 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday, which may bring up to 5mm of rain.
Wednesday seems the likeliest day for the best fall of rain for the week, with a 80 per cent chance of rain that could bring up 10mm of rain.
Bathurst has now received 23mm of rain for March this year.
The long term average (1995-2023) for March is 66.1mm.
The wettest March on record stands at 165mm, which was set back in 2012, while the driest was in 1998 when Bathurst only recorded 4.6mm of rain.
In 2024 so far, Bathurst has received 156.2mm of rain.
