Man admits to leading police on dangerous chase through quiet village

A MAN will await his fate behind bars after he admitted to leading police on a dangerous chase through a village.
Brent Alan Michael Ryan, 38, of Scotia Avenue, Oberon pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 13, 2024 to a string of charges, which included;
Court documents state police were patrolling O'Connell about 11.10am on February 27, 2024 when they saw a green Holden VE Commodore ute drive past.
Knowing the car was used by Ryan - who had not registered or insured the vehicle since 2014 - police followed and activated their warning devices near Mutton Falls Road.
Ryan sped away from police, reaching about 180 kilometres an hour in a 100km/h zone, so a pursuit was initiated.
As Ryan got to Carlwood Road, he slowed and made a turn before driving off for about six kilometres, reaching speeds of between 130km/h to 180km/h.
Due to the "extreme danger" posed to other road users, police terminated the pursuit.
But a set of other police officers were at the Tarana Road intersection when they were almost hit by Ryan as he crossed onto the wrong side of the road.
Due to how close he came to the officers, he was positively identified and found to hold a disqualified licence.
AFTER Ryan's pleas were entered for all charges, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis ordered a full Sentence Assessment Report.
Ryan will be sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 6.
In the meantime, he will remain behind bars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.