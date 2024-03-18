Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Dream start with ball sets St Pat's Old Boys up for preliminary final success

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 18 2024 - 12:43pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN St Pat's put themselves into a dominant position heading into day two of their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket preliminary final against Orange CYMS they were all looking upwards - literally.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Cheynoah's footy career won't last forever which is why she's determined on making NRLW return
Cheynoah Amone in action for the Panorama Platypi. Picture by James Arrow
The former Viper and Platypi has signed on for the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Riley Krause
Earsman stars as Rams secure slice of history with gritty championship victory
The Western Rams celebrate their NSW Rugby League Women's Country Championships title. Picture by Bryden Sharp Photography.
Western saw off a second half comeback to claim the title.
Alexander Grant
No comments

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.