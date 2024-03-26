Man admits to spitting in woman's face before pouring a beer over her head

A MAN will remain behind bars awaiting his sentence after he admitted to spitting on a woman and pouring beer over her head.
Daniel Leslie Malvicino, 31, of Lyal Street, Gormans Hill, appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) from prison on March 13, 2024 to plead guilty in Bathurst Local Court to:
A charge of intimidation will be taken into account during sentencing on what is known as a Form 1.
Police documents before the court said Malvicino and the victim in the matter were drinking alcohol at a Bathurst home into the early hours of July 13, 2023.
At some point during the night, the victim asked Malvicino a question that "revved" him up, according to the police documents, and Malvicino challenged the victim to "keep f***ing going, keep egging me on".
While Malvicino lay down in a bedroom, the victim called a relative to pick Malvicino up from the home.
"Are you f***ing serious, you putrid dog?" Malvicino yelled, according to the police documents.
He said he would make his own way home and would leave when he wanted.
Malvicino then spat in the woman's face and poured a beer over her head, according to police.
"You're going to jail, f*** this dog, I'm done with this shit," the victim could be heard yelling as she was on the phone with triple-0.
Shortly after Malvicino left the home, he was spotted by the victim coming back in through the back door, according to police.
He stepped inside and grabbed the woman's hair, pulling her to the ground.
Malvicino left moments before police arrived.
He was arrested at a home in Gormans Hill at about 4.30am and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Malvicino was eager to be sentenced as he appeared from prison by AVL to enter pleas to all charges.
But after Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noticed he had eight prior similar matters on his record, a full Sentence Assessment Report was ordered.
He will return to Bathurst Local Court on April 29 to be sentenced.
