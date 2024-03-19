Late stand gets Rugby across line in preliminary final nail-biter

AT 8-104 in their pursuit of 156 the odds were well against Rugby Union to find a way to victory in their Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade preliminary final.
Jeremy Thackray (31 not out) and Jarrod Edwards (24 not out) defied those odds with their unbeaten ninth wicket stand against St Pat's Old Boys to earn a ticket to the grand final.
In a rain-affected game Rugby had struggled throughout much of their pursuit but the lower order pairing stood up when the pressure was on.
Rugby captain Chris Albon said both sides had to contend with tough conditions in a low-scoring affair.
"It was a tough game and the weather conditions didn't help, but we managed to get a full day's play on both days. That's the main thing you want - an even game," he said.
"The rain affected things badly for both sides but I thought we bowled well on the Saturday. Our ball ended up turning into a bit of soap, but we took the pace off and forced them to work for their runs.
"The ball was skidding on a bit, which would have made it difficult for them batting-wise, then on Sunday we lost wickets in patches and the runs didn't flow, so it was that eighth wicket partnership that saved the day for us."
Saints' Shane Broes (73) was brilliant in defeat with the bat while Tyler Horton (42) was the best of the batters for Rugby.
Ruben Newton was the standout with the ball for Rugby as he claimed 5-44 while the Pat's pairing of Harry Fearnley (3-19) and Brett Roach (3-51) took three apiece.
Albon said his team's batting depth has been a strong point through the season.
"We bat all the way through so losing wickets is never too big of a concern, especially when you've got guys like that coming in at eight and nine," he said.
"When everyone fires we'll score billions but that doesn't happen all the time."
Rugby have earned themselves a rematch with the team who beat them in the semis, Bathurst City Redbacks Langford.
Redbacks' team effort with the bat took them to a 50 run victory.
Albon said it'll be exciting to go head-to-head with Redbacks again after a great game in the semis.
"You always hope that it's the two sides who finished on top that reach the grand final," he said.
"We struggled this year in different places and had some turnover, but since Christmas we've found a nice solid unit and we've performed well."
The grand final brings together the teams who finished third and fourth in the 2022-23 second grade season.
Meanwhile, City Colts progressed to the President's Cup grand final following a 38 run win over Rugby Union Royals.
Colts won the toss and elected to bat first, putting on 127 at Morse Park 1, with skipper Matt Stephen top scoring with a quick 38.
Jake Shoemark (19) and Arch Elliott (16) also contributed at the top of the order, while Rugby's Ben Noonan (3-23) was best with the ball.
Rugby opener Isaac Fardell (27) made a solid start but his partners at the other end struggled to stay out in the middle with him.
Yusuf Abdalla (18 not out) kept Rugby in the contest with a late push but Colts had his side all out in the 30th over.
Matt Lawson (3-15) was the Colts' best with the ball.
Colts will get a rematch with the team who beat them in the major semi-final, St Pat's Old Boys, in this weekend's decider.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.