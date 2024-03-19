Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Late stand gets Rugby across line in preliminary final nail-biter

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
March 19 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AT 8-104 in their pursuit of 156 the odds were well against Rugby Union to find a way to victory in their Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade preliminary final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Late stand gets Rugby across line in preliminary final nail-biter
Jeremy Thackray's (pictured) late stand with Jarrod Edwards got Rugby Union over the line. Picture by James Arrow.
It took a ninth wicket partnership to get them home.
Alexander Grant
No comments

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.