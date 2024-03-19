Gibson family acknowledged for more than 50 years of work in harness industry

WHETHER it was during their years in their original Queensland location or their current setup at Young, Success Stud has remained an important part of the Australian harness racing industry.
That's why the stud's owners, the Gibson family, have been named as this year's Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival Honourees.
The years of service from John and Mary Gibson and their daughter Jackie will be acknowledged at the upcoming honouree dinner at the Bathurst RSL Club on March 28.
Jackie Gibson said it's been an amazing journey in the industry across the two states.
"I'm very honoured and really humbled. It's lovely to have my family acknowledged for the years of support to Bathurst and to the industry itself," she said.
"The stud was established in 1967, so this September will mark 57 years in business. We were first based up in Queensland, and we had a very big stud up there.
"Around 30 years ago my parents moved down here to Young, with the idea of the dirty 'R' word - retirement. That got muted about but it never ended up happening.
"They started off with a little 50 acres here and then I moved back down here from Queensland and within 18 months we got cracking again."
John Gibson died in 2015, and his passing left his daughter searching within herself for motivation to keep the stud going strong.
"I came up under dad's guidance and when he passed it became a moment where I asked myself if I wanted to keep going and working as hard," Gibson said.
"The answer to that was 'yes', and away we've gone."
Gibson and her partner of eight years, Jock Rendall, have since kept the operation running perfectly, with Mary still remaining heavily involved in all decisions made around the stud.
'Success Stud' isn't just a name either, it's a title that the team have certainly lived up to.
The arrival of Group 1 champion Two Eye See (Armbro Operative x Grace Robinson) was a special moment for the stud across his racing career in 2009 to 2014.
Grace Robinson would go on to produce two more Group 1 champions in Eye See Diamonds and Hardhitter.
"The big thing for me was when Two Eye See came along. That was when I really started to kick off and get going," she said.
"We kept his sisters and other daughters of that family and kept going.
"We won the Tiara with Makes Every Scents. She was dad's mare and she was a lovely one for us.
"She won the last Gold Tiara that was run on the Bathurst Showground track, so that was a nice piece of history and a win that's very special to us."
The trainer of Makes Every Scents, Mark Hewitt, continues to do all the breaking in for the stud and takes on many of their horses for racing.
Some of the biggest names in the business, such as Blake Fitzpatrick and Luke McCarthy, also regularly take on horses that come out of the stud.
Success Stud will also have several of their horses involved in this year's Gold Crown Carnival.
Former Group 1 Breeders Challenge 2YO Fillies placegetter Libby Lou (trained by Fitzpatrick) is targeting a Gold Bracelet start and Kima (trained by McCarthy) lines up in the Gold Tiara heats.
The Gold Crown Carnival for 2024 gets underway on Wednesday night with the running of the Gold Tiara Heats from 6.33pm.
