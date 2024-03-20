Step up to national stage an exciting moment for Colman

JUST two years ago Sarah Colman didn't even know about the Women's National Rugby League Championships but now she's bound for the competition after vice-captaining a title-winning Western Rams side.
Colman was one of nine Rams selected to represent NSW Country at the national championships, which get underway at the Gold Coast on Thursday.
The huge number of Western selections come as no surprise after their recent 28-12 NSW Country Championships grand final victory over the North Coast Bulldogs.
Two of those Rams, Xanthe Booth and Tiana Anderson, have been long time teammates with Colman in the premiership winning Panorama Platypi squad.
Colman and Anderson are no strangers to competing at a national level, having helped the NSW Country Corellas take out the Australia Rugby Shield last year.
They now get set for a new experience against the best women's rugby league talent from across Australia.
The Rams claimed the region's first NSW Country Championship in convincing style.
They dispatched the Riverina Bulls, toughed out a win against a quality Monaro Colts team to get through to the grand final and then ran clear in the late stages against the Bulldogs to win the crown.
It was a campaign that Colman will never forget.
"It's so good to do it as an individual but when you get to share it with a couple of your closest mates it means even more," she said.
"It's the first time the Western Rams have even made the final, and now we've won it, so it shows that the region are right up there with the best.
"Then to see such a big representation in this country team shows how far the game has come, and how much further we can go.
"There's some girls that we played against that I'm really excited to play alongside as well."
Such was the Rams' dominance that even in the grand final, where their offence wasn't at its best, they still looked a cut above the Bulldogs.
"I thought we executed really well in the first half then went away from our game plan a bit in the start of the second to let them back in," Colman said.
"To then bring it home with those two tries and consolidate the lead was the best part. We brought ourselves back from a tough position, where they could have got a roll on.
"We firmed up in defence. I think the big turning point came when Bec Smyth laid on a massive hit and it changed the momentum and swung things in our favour."
NSW Country will start their campaign with a match against Papua New Guinea.
They'll follow that up with games against the Australia Defence Force and South Australia, with one more game to be played on the fourth day based on results.
Colman isn't going to the tournament Queensland with any expectations or goals, and is keen to just see how the country squad fares.
"Two years ago I didn't even know this was a thing," she said.
"It's been unbelievable. I don't really care what happens up there. I'm just excited by the opportunity to be around so many talented players."
