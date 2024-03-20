Western Advocate
Step up to national stage an exciting moment for Colman

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
March 20 2024
JUST two years ago Sarah Colman didn't even know about the Women's National Rugby League Championships but now she's bound for the competition after vice-captaining a title-winning Western Rams side.

Alexander Grant

