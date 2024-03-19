Using the Bathurst Bullet on a Wednesday? A change is coming

The morning Lithgow to Bathurst train services will depart from Lithgow at 3.42am (WN11) and 6.04am (WN13) and arrive in Bathurst at 04.51am and 07.52am respectively.

The early morning service from Bathurst to Sydney Terminal (WN12) will depart Bathurst at 5.46am and arrive at Central at 9.27am.

The second morning service from Bathurst to Sydney Terminal (WN14) will depart Bathurst at 7.35am and arrive at Central at 11.46am.

The afternoon service from Sydney Terminal to Bathurst (WN15) will depart at 3.57pm and arrive at Bathurst at 7.39pm.

The second afternoon service from Sydney Terminal to Bathurst (WN17) will depart at 5.47pm and arrive at Bathurst at 9.33pm.