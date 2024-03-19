Using the Bathurst Bullet on a Wednesday? A change is coming

RUNNING times are set to change for the Bathurst Bullet train service after the end of a four-month trial.
The trial was run by the operator of the cross-country Indian Pacific, which passes through Bathurst on a Wednesday both on the way to Perth and then back to Sydney.
NSW TrainLink says the Bathurst Bullet timetable will return to its previous unique Wednesday times from Wednesday, April 3 and will not be aligned with other weekday times.
"Temporary timetable changes have been in place for Wednesday services since November 15, 2023 to accommodate a trial by operators of the privately run Indian Pacific," NSW TrainLink said in a statement.
"However, with the trial due to end on March 27, NSW TrainLink is advising passengers who may have used the temporary Wednesday arrangements to be aware that running times will soon revert to the pre-trial timetable.
"This will mean some Wednesday services will depart and arrive earlier, or later, and passengers should plan and prepare."
Those travelling on the Bathurst Bullet from April 3 on, particularly on Wednesdays, are being asked to check TripPlanner and other transport apps for up-to-date service times.
From April 3, the Wednesday Bathurst Bullet service times will be:
Those travelling on the Wednesday evening Bathurst to Orange coach service (CLK597) will depart Bathurst at 8pm, according to NSW TrainLink.
