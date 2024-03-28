Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Community

After losing their son far too young, family to host fundraiser at the Mount

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 28 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FUNDRAISER giving back to a local charity after it supported a Bathurst resident through his cancer journey is set to be a great, yet emotional day, for all involved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.