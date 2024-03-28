After losing their son far too young, family to host fundraiser at the Mount

A FUNDRAISER giving back to a local charity after it supported a Bathurst resident through his cancer journey is set to be a great, yet emotional day, for all involved.
Ash James was only 37 years old when he lost his battle with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and though there was nothing easy about his six-year journey with the disease, Can Assist Bathurst did everything it could to ease some of the burdens for Mr James.
So, to give back to the local charity, his family has hosted a Country Cruisin' fundraiser for the past five years, raising funds to help others who are going through what they did.
But, for the sixth edition of the event there'll be a new location, and Mr James' mother Michele said it's a very sentimental one.
"Mount Panorama was one of Ash's favourite places, so for us to be able to have this cruise here is pretty special," she said.
The previous five fundraisers have been held in Portland - where the James family is originally from - and have raised $103,000 for Can Assist Bathurst.
But this year, the event will be held at McPhillamy Park at the top of Mount Panorama.
A spot that holds a lot of memories for the family.
"He was a car fanatic, he was always up here at the burnouts and the car races, or up here on family cruises or just having lunch," Mrs James said.
"He loved this place."
The Country Cruisin' for Can Assist fundraiser will begin at 10am on April 14, 2024, with everyone encouraged to bring their cars, bikes and utes for display.
Entry is $20 with all money raised going directly to Can Assist Bathurst - a not-for-profit organisation that focuses solely on helping cancer patients in the 2795 postcode financially while they're receiving treatment.
The fundraiser will also have a raffle and silent auction, with local businesses donating a range of prizes.
Mrs James said she and her family are incredibly grateful for the donations and community support the fundraiser has received since it began five years ago.
"It's pretty impressive to us as a family that people have given that amount of money on Ash's behalf," she said.
"The support from the people in the background that you don't realise, like the businesses who just give us money when they see the poster.
"And a lot of the people who come are the same people every year, they know it makes a difference."
