Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Watch

New offerings, new store: West Bathurst 7-Eleven finally opens its doors

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 21 2024 - 7:27pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE DOORS to Bathurst's third 7-Eleven store on Corporation Avenue have finally opened, and 7-Eleven area lead north Jeff Yerbury assured that it was definitely worth the wait.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.