CSU's big Blayney signings prepare for homecoming at knockout

THEY want to be a Woodbridge Cup finals team, and the CSU Mungoes have made several big moves in the off-season to make it a reality.
The new recruits and the Mungoes get the chance for a big hit out against Woodbridge Cup newcomers Cowra Magpies in this Saturday's 10s tournament at Blayney.
For the stack of CSU's biggest signings of the season - such as Deryne McKenzie, Liam Burrell and Dylan Marmion - it'll be a homecoming of sorts for the former Blayney Bears, as they look to make an instant impact for the Mungoes.
The Mungoes won just three of their 14 Woodbridge Cup games in 2023.
Mungoes co-coach Ray Sargent said the off-season has been productive.
"We've got across a couple of Blayney boys, which is exciting," he said.
"Pat Duggan, one of my best mates who's co-coaching with me and has been here for a few years, grew up in Blayney and he's brought across a couple of his mates to help.
"There's the likes of Liam Burrell and Dylan Marmion, as well as Deryne McKenzie. Those three are huge recruits for us. We're excited to see how we go.
"Deryne will be a big one to watch, having had a couple of first grade games for Hawks there as well. We're stoked to have him on board."
All three of those recruits were a part of the Mungoes' recent 26-20 trial win over the UC Stars.
Mungoes are excited by the prospect of facing former Group 10 contenders Cowra at Blayney.
Sargent said the side doesn't go to Blayney with major expectations, but still with the hopes of applying themselves well.
"We're excited. The main focus for us is just getting a bit of fitness into us ahead of the season," he said.
"We'll have Cowra first up so it'll be great not only for us to see where we're at but where they are too in this new comp as well. It'll be great to get a gauge on everyone.
"We spoke at training about how excited we are to try and shake up the comp this year. Last year we were a little bit underwhelming and we want to get back up into a finals spot."
One thing CSU are chasing as a club is more consistency in their lineup year-to-year.
"We're a uni team, which I think everyone automatically sees as a weakness, but we want to become a consistent team," Sargent said.
"We don't want teams to come up against us and think 'Oh it's just the uni boys', we want to give people something to have a crack at."
If Mungoes overcome Cowra at the knockout they'll face the winner of the Canowindra Tigers and Molong Bulls match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.