Regretful trail rider convicted after mid-air crash that shattered his back

CRASHING a motorbike after losing control mid-air while riding the trails of a state forest has ended in a conviction for a 38-year-old rider.
Kayne Graham of Mintoff Place, Dean Park pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 20, 2024 to using an unregistered vehicle without a valid licence.
Court documents state Graham was riding a Husqvarna motorbike in the Sunny Corner State Forest trails about 12.30pm on July 27, 2023 when he got airborne and lost control mid-air.
Graham landed on the ground, breaking his T2 vertebrae.
Emergency services were called to the scene and treated Graham before he was airlifted to the Royal North Shore Hospital.
After being placed by police under a 'Form of Demand' on December 28, Graham admitted to the bike not being registered and to not having a licence.
Graham said he didn't know either had to be in place to ride the trails.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Graham told the court he was regretful and was "sorry for wasting the emergency crew's resources for the accident".
Magistrate Rodney Brender said while he could understand why Graham didn't think the trails were subject to road rules, he still sought to convict.
Graham was also fined $700.
