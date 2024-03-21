Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Not-so-good Friday: Warning of Great Western Highway Easter weekend delays

Updated March 21 2024 - 7:32pm, first published 6:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DELAYS of up to 45 minutes are possible on the Great Western Highway around Blackheath and Hartley on Good Friday, drivers have been warned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.