Night on the drink swirls into a morning mistake for one drink-driver

A NIGHT on the drink has swirled into a morning mistake for a 44-year-old man who was busted for his fourth drink-driving charge.
Christopher Jay Hanrahan, 44, of Miriyan Drive, Kelso fronted Bathurst Local Court on March 20, 2024 to plead guilty to low-range drink-driving.
Police said they were doing stationary RBT's along Hereford Street in Kelso about 7.40am on February 29, 2024 when they pulled over a white Toyota Prado, court papers reveal.
Hanrahan, who was behind the wheel, was asked if he had any alcohol to drink before he gave a positive roadside reading.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he blew 0.076 on a second alcohol test.
While in police custody, Hanrahan said he had 10 Carlton Dry beers the night before.
HANRAHAN'S solicitor James Horsburgh told the court his client, who has three previous PCA charges on his record, hoped he wouldn't find himself back before court.
But after a night of drinking with a friend, he did.
"You drunk 10 beers, that's a lot," Magistrate Rodney Brender said.
"You were just as much of a danger the morning after. You must've drunk a lot to blow that reading the morning after."
Hanrahan was convicted, fined $600 and taken off the road for one month.
After the disqualification, Hanrahan must pay for an alcohol interlock to be installed in his car for one year.
