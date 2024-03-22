Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

The power of corn is helping raise money for the Daffodil Cottage

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 22 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CORN is helping make the difference for those making use of the Daffodil Cottage and the NSW Cancer Council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.