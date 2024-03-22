The power of corn is helping raise money for the Daffodil Cottage

CORN is helping make the difference for those making use of the Daffodil Cottage and the NSW Cancer Council.
During the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail, which was held at the Showground on March 16-17, freshly cooked cobs of corn and popcorn were prepared in exchange for a donation.
All those funds raised over the two days - $1042 to be exact - will be donated to the Daffodil Cottage, to help those undergoing cancer treatment.
Sandy Bathgate - who is on the committee for the Heritage Trades Trail - said it was great to see so much money raised for cancer.
"We are very appreciative of the work of nearly fifty volunteers and the staff at the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre for their wonderful work in putting the show on the road," he said.
"$1042 was raised at the corn stall, thanks to the generous donations of locals and visitors.
"The funds are being distributed between Daffodil Cottage, Bathurst, and the NSW Cancer Council."
Moreen Macleay, the nurse manager of cancer services at Bathurst Health Service, said money will go towards providing patient care.
