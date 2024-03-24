It was a show of confidence for coach-builder William | Yesterday, Today

Mr Pittendrigh married Emily Jane Blackman, of Peel, on December 17, 1873 - the same year that he became the sole proprietor of his business.
The wedding took place at the residence of her parents, George and Susannah Blackman at Peel.
Mr Pittendrigh said he could make and repair coaches as cheaply as anyone in the colony. He said he could paint and finish in first-class styles.
Ladies' phaetons and other vehicles were made from the best seasoned timber, which could be viewed at the coachworks at prices that would command attention.
The business offered coaches, buggies and village carts built on the premises or made to order at moderate prices.
He also turned out some stylish colonial-made sociables, one of which won him the certificate featured in our picture this week.
This 1896 yellow and black certificate is a work of excellence. At the top of the certificate, in the centre, is the coat of arms of New South Wales. Three angelic, allegoric female figures, in flowing robes, appear on the certificate in three places.
The document has a selection of animals, such as a sheep, cow, dog, pig, rooster and chickens, a horse and rider jumping over some timber jumps, as well as some fruit and vegetables.
The certificate has been signed by the show president, William Suttor Junior; treasurer Mr W.J. McPhillamy; and secretary Mr W.G. Thompson, the executive of the Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association.
It was probably printed locally by C. and G.S. White, who was also on the show committee.
I can't decipher who drew up the certificate.
At the bottom are vignettes of the showground buildings, along with another showing the main grandstand and what is now called the Beau Brown Pavilion.
On either side is the head of a horse on the left and a bull's head on the right.
Centrally, at the bottom, are horse-drawn vehicles and a horse-drawn plough.
The 34th annual Exhibition of the Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association was opened on the Bathurst Showgrounds on Wednesday, April 15, 1896 under favourable circumstances.
Beautiful weather prevailed and there was a large attendance.
Bathurst was full of visitors, many having arrived on the previous night's mail steam train from Sydney, which needed two trains to cope with the numbers.
There were also many visitors from Orange and other towns west of Bathurst.
Great preparations had been made to receive his Excellency the Governor, Viscount Hampden, who was expected in Bathurst and who was to officially open the show the next day at noon.
The number of entries for the show, including Mr Pittendrigh's, were greatly in excess of those exhibited at the previous Bathurst Show.
This was particularly noticeable in the horse, swine, agricultural, horticultural and miscellaneous sections.
The number of cattle and sheep shown was about the same as the previous year.
The different local experimental farms were well-represented by a miscellaneous collection of farm produce.
Taken all together, the show promised to be one of the most successful ever held under the society's auspices.
The visiting official party consisted of his Excellency, Lord Hampden, Governor of NSW; his wife Lady Hampden; the Honorary Dorothy Brand; and Captain Egerton, ADG.
The official party spent some time meeting selected Bathurstians, firstly at the court house, then All Saints' Cathedral, then the School of Arts, before walking around the corner to the Bathurst Superior School in Howick Street.
A visit was also undertaken to the Infants School.
The party was then driven in the official buggy to the Bathurst Hospital where most of the committee were in attendance to greet the Governor and his party.
Here, His Excellency showed great interest in the running of the medical facility as well as speaking some kindly words to various patients.
