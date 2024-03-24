It was a show of confidence for coach-builder William | Yesterday, Today

Western Advocate
Our History

By Alan McRae
March 24 2024 - 5:00pm
WITH the Royal Bathurst Show getting close, this week's image is of a rare Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association certificate that was issued in 1896 to William Pittendrigh. Mr Pittendrigh owned and operated one of the premier coach-building establishments around Bathurst and Kelso at that time. His coachworks were in Bentinck Street between Russell and Keppel.

Mr Pittendrigh married Emily Jane Blackman, of Peel, on December 17, 1873 - the same year that he became the sole proprietor of his business.

