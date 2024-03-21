'One of the best': Huge endorsement for Schumacher as he links up with Supercars star

SEVEN years ago Brad Schumacher was happy driving a road car in a local hillclimb, now he's about to embark on a bid for national glory alongside Australian driving star Will Brown.
The Bathurst driver will up the ante for the 2024 GT World Challenge Australia season as he steps up to the Pro-Am category alongside Supercars star Brown at Melbourne Performance Centre.
Joining an already stacked Pro-Am entry, Schumacher was last year's Am Class winner following initial success in GT Trophy during GT World Challenge Australia maiden season in 2021.
Schumacher made the step up in late 2022 to the latest specification R8 LMS GT3 Evo 2 and enjoyed success almost immediately when he was partnered by Tim Slade to finish runner-up at the Bathurst International Three Hour.
The highlight of Schumacher's Am Class victory last season was finishing third outright in both contests at his home circuit, Mount Panorama, where he defeated strong competition.
Schumacher said it's immensely satisfying to look back on his motor sport journey and what it took to reach the point where he'll drive alongside a full-time Supercars driver for a season.
"Seven years ago I was doing the local hillclimbs at Bathurst and it was in a Lotus Exige which was actually a road car," he said.
"I started to modify it as time went on and step up as time went on. We still have the production car Subaru and then moved into Porsches and eventually into Audis and now driving for an Audi team.
"It's been a quick progression and I actually wonder sometimes what could've been if I'd come through racing as a young kid like a lot of them do, through the go-karts and then open wheelers and all that kind of stuff.
"Racing for me just started as a hobby and it has grown into now, I guess you could say, a little more than just a hobby when you are doing it for a full-time calendar and driving for a manufacturer.
"It's really special, I'm super proud of myself and all the people around me who have gotten me to this point in my career.
Schumacher had eyes on him during the recent Bathurst 12 Hour, where he drove the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi alongside Riccardo Feller and Markus Winkelhock.
The team were clearly impressed with his efforts at the Bathurst enduro and let Schumacher know an opportunity could be coming his way.
Schumacher didn't have to think twice.
"The managers reached out to let me know there may be an opportunity for the season and so I sat on my hands for a few weeks," he said.
"Then they came back and told me they wanted to put me in the Audi Works car alongside Will Brown for the season for the GT World Challenge Australia.
"Of course with the way Will is driving lately, and also the fact that he is just a legendary guy, it was hard to pass up that opportunity.
"To continue full-time now with Audi for the season rather than just for the Bathurst 12 Hour, it's a confidence boosting thing and I couldn't resist."
Current Supercars championship leader Brown said he's excited to welcome the Bathurst driver onboard.
Brown can't speak highly enough of Schumacher's abilities behind the wheel.
"Brad was keen to stay in the series and step up to Pro-Am, so this felt like a great match. I'm really looking forward to the season ahead," he said.
"If Brad isn't the best amateur driver in Australia, he is certainly one of the best. He does an awesome job, especially considering he hasn't raced all his life."
Those are words that are sure to spur Schumacher on when the season gets underway at Phillip Island on April 12.
Schumacher is eager to try and reward the Melbourne Performance Centre team for putting their faith in him.
"I have been working really hard on my driving since I began racing and of course I'm running now at the top level," he said.
"This year marked the second year I drove for the factory Audi team [in the 12 Hour] and I've been able to do a good, solid job for them each time.
"I guess it is super rewarding for me as a racing driver to be able to drive with the Audi team full-time. I guess it's everything any driver could ever ask for.
"There's not much more that I could achieve in Australian motor sport, so it's just awesome. It feels amazing to be given this opportunity."
The Bathurst driver hasn't just joined any old team for the new season.
He links up with an MPC garage who have been setting the standard ever since the series was formed.
"Audi MPC have effectively won the GT World Challenge Australia championship since it began in 2021, they've won each year," Schumacher said.
"There's no better team to have the opportunity to join, the stats don't lie for them. They have all the data and technical information required to provide you with the best car on the grid.
"It's really just down to concentrating on driving fast, which is really good for me. As much as I enjoy running my own team and have done over the years, it will be nice to turn up to races and just concentrate on me and my driving.
"So I feel like the load on me has lightened a little this season, which will only help me to perform better.
"Also I'll be driving alongside Will Brown and we have a set calendar of testing to do throughout the season. That opportunity to work really closely with him and have somebody to bounce off will only better my driving again."
