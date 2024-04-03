Woman says she acted in self-defence after punching, kicking woman in brawl

A WOMAN has claimed to act in self-defence after she got involved in a neighbourhood brawl, kicking a woman as she laid on the ground.
Claire Lowe, 48, of Arunta Street, South Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on March 20, 2024 after she pleaded guilty to affray.
Court documents state after a brief verbal dispute with a co-accused in the matter - who has already been sentenced - Lowe confronted the woman, who was brandishing a metal pole.
Both women met at the bottom of a driveway at a Bathurst home when the co-accused hit Lowe a number of times with the object.
Lowe took hold of the pole and tossed it aside as the co-accused and a man surrounded her.
Lowe then punched the woman twice in the face and kicked her as she fell to the ground.
Police arrived a short time later and charged both women for the public brawl.
LEGAL Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court his client was acting in "excessive self-defence" because it was "really the co-accused who played a much bigger role".
Had it not been for Lowe kicking the woman, Magistrate Rodney Brender said he would not have convicted Lowe.
But in delivering the sentence, Mr Brender convicted and fined her $350.
