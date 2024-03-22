Bathurst shivers through coldest morning since early November

BATHURST has shivered through its coldest morning in months, evidence that the season has finally changed.
Around 7.20am on Friday, March 22, the mercury at the city's official weather station at the Bathurst Airport record a temperature of 6.5 degrees.
And at 7.50am, while the temperature gauge read 7.4 degrees, it actually felt close to 5.3 degrees with the wind chill factor.
That means Bathurst has recorded its coldest morning since the first day of November last year, when the mercury dropped to a fresh 1.9 degrees.
Friday's cold start is in stark contrast to the temperatures we were getting at the start of March, which included a minimum of 19.1 on the first day of the month, which resulted in a maximum of 33.8 that same day.
More single figure minimums are expecting over the coming days, including a low of eight on Saturday, six on Monday and seven on Tuesday.
There's also a slight chance of a shower about the Blue Mountains on Saturday, near zero chance elsewhere.
