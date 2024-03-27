Kelso Public students unite in all things orange and bright for Harmony Day

HARMONY DAY - It's the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, and this year, on Thursday, March 21, Kelso Public played their part in commemorating the annual event.
To celebrate, the school encouraged students to dress up in the colour Orange - the days designated colour - and embrace all things bright and uniting.
During lunch time on the day, parents and grandparents were invited to the school grounds to be with their loved ones for the annual event.
This year, the school also hosted a barbecue, serving sausage sandwiches to members of the school community.
After lunch, there was a presentation which included students greeting the school in different languages, and a procession, where students were able to proudly parade their orange outfits to their classmates.
Adding to the excitement of the day was the Easter Egg raffle, where students could purchase tickets to win everything from eggs, bunnies, and even soft toys.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event, and snapped some photos of the smiling faces of staff and students. Is there anybody you recognise?
