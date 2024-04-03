Enraged truckie punched driver when he stopped amid Raglan roadworks

A TRUCKIE who told a motorist he was driving too slowly and punched him in the face has been warned he'll be jailed if he returns to court with another assault charge.
Joshua Williams, 32, of Arkstone Road, Burraga, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 20, 2024 to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police documents before the court said the victim in the matter was driving a white Polestar through roadworks on the Great Western Highway at Raglan at around 9am on November 6, 2023.
As Williams trailed the victim in a heavy vehicle, the victim saw two items hit his car, so he stopped, according to the police documents.
Police said Williams walked to the victim's open car window, said he was driving too slowly and punched the victim in the mouth and on his right cheek.
The victim's mouth started to bleed and swell, so he pulled over near road workers and took photos of William's truck as, according to police, Williams blasted the horn and drove off.
Soon after, the victim went to Bathurst Police Station to report the incident.
When police went to Williams' home, they said he admitted to the assault.
SOLICITOR James Horsburgh said Williams' first criminal charge came out of frustration because the victim had been driving "well below" the speed limit and was alleged to have slammed on the brakes.
"The court can't have regard to the driving manner of the victim because that's not the 'facts'. If he wants to dispute them, he can," police prosecutor Sergeant Darren Pearce said.
Magistrate Rodney Brender described the experienced truck driver's behaviour as "outrageous and quite inexplicable" and said a clear message had to be sent.
Williams was fined $1000 and placed on a 12-month community correction order.
"If you attack another motorist again, you will be going to jail," Mr Brender said.
