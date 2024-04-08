Beer binge spirals into near miss accident for 'embarrassed' drink-driver

ALMOST running into a parked car shortly after a beer binge has left a man feeling a "little embarrassed", a court has heard.
Glenn Robert Urza, 61, of Rankin Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 20, 2024 to high-range drink-driving.
Police said they were patrolling Stewart Street in Bathurst about 3.20am on January 25 when they saw a Ford Falcon narrowly miss hitting a parked car, court papers reveal.
The officer stopped the vehicle on Vittoria Street and asked Urza, who was in the driver's seat, for his licence.
Urza was then subject to an alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.162.
While in custody, Urza said he had drunk 14 full strength Carlton beers from 6.45pm the previous night onwards.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Urza told the court he was a "little embarrassed" about the ordeal, and said after doing a program, his eyes were open to the risks of drink-driving.
"You almost collided with a parked car... it was 3.20 in the morning," Magistrate Rodney Brender reiterated.
Urza was fined $1000 and placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
He was also banned from driving for six months, with a two year interlock period to follow.
