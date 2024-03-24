Bugg, Cheshire star in Panthers' hard fought trial with Raiders

IT was a trial game that had everything you could hope for - it was closely contested, full of tries and had plenty of player rotations - and for Bathurst Panthers player-coach Jake Betts it helped solidify his 2024 team.
Panthers took on the visiting Dubbo Macquarie Raiders in the unfamiliar grounds of CSU Oval (with Carrington Park out of action for the upcoming NRL contest), with the teams trading tries in an entertaining game ahead of the Peter McDonald Premiership season.
Betts said the trial saw lots of reserve grade players showcasing their potential for a top grade appearance.
"It was a pretty even game and a good hit out. We had a bit of a mixed team, with first grade boys and reserve grades pushing for a first grade spot," he said.
"Since we had that joint senior squad we just kept rotating through them so I could get a good look at them all."
There's a long way to go before Panthers can think about the pointy end of the PMP season but it's encouraging for them to have several players looking as strong as they've ever been.
"I thought that Joey Bugg played pretty well, and Brady Cheshire was handy as well. Brady brings a lot of experience and gets our go-forward going good," Betts said.
"Joey will definitely find his way into our 17. It'll be a juggling act for him sometimes with his shift work but he'll be there.
"I think Haydn Edwards is an all-round talent and he was great in this one too."
There's now less than a month until the Panthers start their season against the Lithgow Workies as the Bathurst NRL match curtain raiser on April 20.
Betts believes he's got an ideal 17-man squad sorted for that contest.
"I''m pretty confident now after the knockout and this game that I've pretty much got the side worked out," he said.
"Obviously we're still a month out so anything can happen but I feel like I know what the team will look like in round one.
"That'll do us now for trials. We'll rest up a bit this week then look towards round one against Lithgow."
