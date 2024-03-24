Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

'Our confidence is thriving': Knockout plate win puts Mungoes on the map

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 24 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S time to start paying serious attention to the CSU Mungoes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.