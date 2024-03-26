No one will have to miss out thanks to generous donation to the PCYC

KIDS who might otherwise miss out on the physical, mental and emotional benefits of sport are going to get a chance to play at the Bathurst PCYC.
It's all thanks to a $1500 donation from Bathurst business Devro, which was received after new PCYC manager Gianni Belmonte reached out for support.
"I reached out to Devro after discovering how there's so many people in the community that need help," Mr Belmonte said.
The money will be passed on to Kelso High School in the form of vouchers, which can be used during a 10-week sports program being run at the club.
"It will be at the school's discretion who they give the vouchers to," Mr Belmonte said.
Mr Belmonte said this will ensure that, during tough economic times, no one has to miss out on the program, which will give kids the opportunity to gain skills in sports such as boxing and parkour.
Sales director Tim Hulme said the staff at Devro want to see the business supporting the community more.
When the opportunity arose to donate to the PCYC so more school students could participate in sport, it was clear the idea fell in line with Devro's goal to give back to the community.
"There's a program where if someone comes to us and says we've got a program here and it's about kids helping kids with their physical fitness, their mental fitness, all those sorts of things, we want to be involved," Mr Hulme said.
"We don't have unlimited budget for that sort of thing, but we want to invest more in the community and make sure we're supporting the right programs."
While the donation will be passed on to Kelso High School now, Mr Belmonte hopes it will be possible to afford the same opportunity to other schools in Bathurst in future.
This will require other businesses to come forward with donations.
"Hopefully there will be other generous companies that will donate similar [amounts] so we can pass it on to another school," Mr Belmonte said.
