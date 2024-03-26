Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

No one will have to miss out thanks to generous donation to the PCYC

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 26 2024 - 4:51pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KIDS who might otherwise miss out on the physical, mental and emotional benefits of sport are going to get a chance to play at the Bathurst PCYC.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.