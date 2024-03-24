Who did we spot playing at the Woodbridge Cup 10s in Blayney?

Footy is well and truly back as the Woodbridge Cup men's sides did battle in the annual 10s knockout at Blayney.
The league tag clubs held their preseason tournament in Canowindra a fortnight ago and it was first grade and under 18's turn on Saturday, March 23.
On the field Canowindra Tigers and Molong Bulls took out the 10s and sevens respectively while CSU Mungoes won the men's plate.
The Tigers edged their new rivals 17-16 thanks to a late try to recruit and ex-Bathurst Panther and Mungo Zac Hunt.
New teams Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears made their presence felt, having a team in each final.
We were roving the sidelines all day and snapped some shots of every team in action with some old faces and plenty of new ones standing out.
You can find the first instalment of our gallery above with part two to drop on Monday.
