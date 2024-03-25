Easter fun adds to the monthly market experience at the showground

THERE was a lot on offer to lure people to the Bathurst Farmers' Market in March.
Held on the fourth Saturday of each month, the market is an opportunity for people to walk through the pavilions of the showground and find some good deals.
The farmers' market is best known for its wide selection of fresh local fruit and vegetables, but there is plenty more available.
On March 23, 2024, there were stalls offering honey, cupcakes, slices, jams, eggs, soap and flowers.
There was also live music from Harriet Fahey to add to the atmosphere.
A special event at the March market was the Bathurst Leo Club Easter egg hunt, where families could have fun searching for chocolate eggs for just a gold coin donation.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch was there to capture the morning at the markets.
Scroll through the gallery above to see who he spotted.
