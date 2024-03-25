Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Easter fun adds to the monthly market experience at the showground

Updated March 26 2024 - 9:26am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was a lot on offer to lure people to the Bathurst Farmers' Market in March.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.