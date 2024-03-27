Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

What time are church services starting in Bathurst for Easter

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
March 27 2024 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bell tower of the All Saints' Cathedral in Bathurst. Picture by James Arrow
The bell tower of the All Saints' Cathedral in Bathurst. Picture by James Arrow

CHRISTIANS across Bathurst will come together across Easter for a number of church services to celebrate the occasion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.