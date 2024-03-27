What time are church services starting in Bathurst for Easter

CHRISTIANS across Bathurst will come together across Easter for a number of church services to celebrate the occasion.
On Good Friday, Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and on Easter Sunday, they celebrate his resurrection from the dead.
Easter is always a busy time at churches and we've put together a list of times for services at the various churches across Bathurst.
All Saints Cathedral - 3 Church Street, Bathurst
St Barnabas' Anglican Church - 36a Bant Street
Cathedral of St John and St Michael - Corner of William and Keppel Street
The Assumption Church - 192 Mitre Street
217 Howick Street, Bathurst
South Bathurst Public School - 251 Havannah Street
140a William Street
9 Corporation Avenue
188 Eglinton Road, Bathurst
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.