Open the book and find out more before you rush to condemn | Letter

ANOTHER day, another public figure calling Christians bigots.
This time, it was in response to the Rainbow Festival debate in Orange City Council.
The term "bigot" has been so overused that it is commonly misappropriated.
"Bigot" is defined by Britannica Dictionary as "a person who strongly and unfairly dislikes other people [or] ideas ... especially: a person who hates or refuses to accept the members of a particular group (such as a racial or religious group)."
If one stops to ponder this, clearly calling Christians and vilifying an entire group is inherently bigotry.
What is more, it is bigotry against Christianity itself, something that accusers typically know very little about.
I would like to challenge you and your readers.
Open the book of Luke and discover what it is you are discussing.
Judge it not on the fallibility of sinful Christians, but on God.
Pray simply and say: "Dear God, I do not know if you are real. If you are, then show me as I read this book."
If God is not real, then nothing will happen.
You will have lost nothing but discovered what you are actually condemning.
If God is real, then He will show you what Christianity is. And you will gain everything.
