This is the map you need if you're ready to hit the road | The arts

THE long weekend is a perfect time for a regional adventure.
Jump in the car, grab any visitors, and explore.
Arts OutWest's Culture Maps Central NSW website (www.centralnsw.com) now has 600 places pinned to interactive maps of the Central West.
Find hand-made shopping opportunities, heritage and museums, galleries and artist studios, Aboriginal art experiences and - exclusive to the maps - the only place to find every known work of public art in the entire region (nearly 400 works and counting).
If you find yourself in a new town, open the map and use it as your guide.
We've also linked to augmented reality and oral history apps that you can use in Orange, Cowra, Portland and Bathurst.
Newly added highlights include the giant Who is Parkes photographs dotted around the villages of the Parkes Shire or the lovely new Little Magpie Gallery in Cowra.
The site also links to Arts OutWest's What's On calendar so you can see what's happening too.
Tag your public art Instagram selfies as @culturemapscentralnsw.
THE arts and sciences meet in Dancing with Bees, a groundbreaking artwork by Zanny Begg that invites viewers to reconsider our fragile ecosystem and notions of time though dance and the use of visually striking imagery of local bee species.
The work, a 24-hour film in a specially built clockface on the front of Orange Civic Centre, will be officially unveiled tonight in Orange.
There will be a talk at 5.30pm before the unveiling.
Local production company Little Image Co worked alongside the artist to make the film.
Orange Regional Gallery director Brad Hammond said it was "inspiring to see this dynamic, creative team in action as they captured the extraordinary footage of local and visiting dancers that will appear on the screens installed on the Civic building on Byng Street".
Join artist Zanny Begg and Peter Gillespie (curator, scientific collections, biosecurity collections, primary industries, Department of Regional NSW) for a discussion in the Gallery Theatre prior to the official launch of the project.
Also included will be a dance performance by Central West dancer Maddie Tratt, who features in the Dancing with Bees project.
Meanwhile, a previously neglected and unsafe laneway between the Orange Central Square car park and Summer Street gets its own public artwork with a new piece, Aperture, by Daniel Templeman, which will be lit up from tonight.
The laneway project is proudly funded by the NSW Government and Orange City Council.
Dancing with Bees was funded by Creative Australia and Create NSW. Additional funding came from a NSW Government Arts and Culture Infrastructure Grant.
Find both of these new works on the Public Art Map at Culture Maps Central NSW.
THE Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) Youth Advocates are launching their inaugural Youth Art Zine.
This is an opportunity for young creatives to get involved with the gallery and share creative talents with new audiences.
The BRAG Zine will showcase local art in a fun and innovative way that generates interest in visual arts, creative writing, poetry, photography, graphic design and much more.
Get details here.
And lots more gigs as listed at What's On.
A few hot tickets to grab:
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.