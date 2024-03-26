Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Long road to the grand final leads to big prize for Rugby Union

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
March 26 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY had to take the long road to the grand final but the journey was worthwhile.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Injury alert: Will Bathurst fans see Cleary in action at Carrington Park?
Nathan Cleary takes the ball forward during the Penrith Panthers' game against the Wests Tigers at Carrington Park in 2023. Picture by Phil Blatch.
A hamstring injury puts Cleary's Bathurst appearance in doubt.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Master of his craft: Pollet among the greatest of all time with 10th dan ranking
Celebrations for Ian Pollet's 10th dan grading were held at Pollets Martial Arts Centre. Picture by James Arrow.
The head of Pollets Martial Arts recently celebrated his achievement.
Alexander Grant
No comments

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.