Long road to the grand final leads to big prize for Rugby Union

THEY had to take the long road to the grand final but the journey was worthwhile.
Rugby Union are the 2023-24 Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade champions after winning the weekend's grand final over minor premiers Bathurst City Redbacks Langford by five wickets.
Rugby successfully chased down the Redbacks' score of 141 over a patient 52 overs with the bat, as Ruben Newton and Tyler Horton each scored a team-best 37 in the chase.
Horton was named player of the match for his team-best figures of 3-36 and his effort with the bat.
He said it was a satisfying win for the team after being bested by Redbacks in the major semi-final.
"I'm just happy that we won. I'm not so concerned about my effort but it was nice to get us into a good position. We all chipped in to help get the win," Horton said.
"It was nice to beat them after losing in the first semi. We only dropped the one catch in this game but last time against them we let a few get away. We bowled really well this time and took our chances."
Horton's efforts across the finals series are extra impressive knowing that he wasn't originally going to play in 2023-24.
He scored 45 and 42 over the semi and preliminary finals respectively and had a five wicket haul against Redbacks in that semi-final meeting,
His homecoming to Rugby Union this season ended up being a special one.
"I'd had a season off and I wasn't playing at the start of this season," he said.
"Alby [Chris Albon, Rugby captain] was messaging me though, trying to get me to play a few games. I first started my cricket with Rugby before I went across to Bulls with a couple of mates who were trying to get a team together."
Albon was full of praise for Horton's game, and the way his side handled the chase.
"The opening partnership was terrific. They saw off the new ball. Then Tyler came in and he's able to flick it up a notch," he said.
"He's a great cricketer. Can bat, handy with the ball, and was well deserving to be man of the match. He took the game away from them with the bat.
"I was disappointed to run myself out. I wanted that captain's knock and to be there at the end but we were close enough that I wasn't too worried at the time because we bat all the way down."
The title was also a moment of celebration for ORC, who merged with Rugby this season due to a shortage of players.
Albon said the premiership is a special one considering the heavy rotation of players the team were going through during the first half of the season.
"Ever since Christmas we've had a constant group of blokes who have been available to play and we've gelled really well and won all the tough games we needed to win - and this was another of them," he said.
"Any game where you can get a side out for under 150 you've got to consider yourself a decent chance of winning the game but in cricket things can go south very quickly.
"You need to put your head down, concentrate, work hard and do the job for all the guys on the team."
Alex Kinghorne (3-37) also took three wickets for Rugby while Lachlan Munns (2-23) was the best for Redbacks.
Steve Drynan's team best score of 31 down the order helped the Redbacks set a competitive target.
