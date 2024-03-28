Community grants and a Centennial transformation | Mayor's say

TRINITY Heights Shopping Village is running its Local Give Back community program for the second year, providing the opportunity to receive one of three grants totalling $3000.
Launched in 2023, the Local Give Back program is an opportunity for the shopping centre to give back to the community that has supported it over the years.
Those involved in sporting groups, seniors and disability support, education and all other community hubs are encouraged to apply for their chance to receive a grant.
Once the finalists are selected, the public will be able to vote for who they believe is most deserving of the grants via the centre website from Monday, April 22 until Friday, May 31, 2024.
Each of these finalists will be showcased across Trinity Heights Shopping Village's website and social media platforms to shine a light on their presence in the community.
Applications are open until Friday, April 19, 2024. Locals are able to download the application form at www.trinityheights.com.au.
CENTENNIAL Park is being transformed into a wonderful park for the community to enjoy.
I use this park regularly for obedience training for my seven-month-old kelpie, Frankie, and I look forward to seeing more community members utilise the park once the works are complete.
Works at Centennial Park began at the end of 2022 and the first stage of the project involved the installation of concrete paths, an irrigation system, an avenue of trees, new lighting, and seating.
Construction of the second stage of the Centennial Park landscape is underway.
Works include the installation of a new all-abilities playground, picnic shelters, picnic seating, bench seating, a barbecue, lighting, an irrigation garden, lawn areas, and concrete footpath access.
This stage of the project is expected to be completed by the end of April.
