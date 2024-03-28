Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Community grants and a Centennial transformation | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
March 28 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Speed of Speeds Landscaping and mayor Jess Jennings.
Andrew Speed of Speeds Landscaping and mayor Jess Jennings.

TRINITY Heights Shopping Village is running its Local Give Back community program for the second year, providing the opportunity to receive one of three grants totalling $3000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.