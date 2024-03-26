Injury alert: Will Bathurst fans see Cleary in action at Carrington Park?

IT'S now the burning question on the mind of many Penrith Panthers fans across the region: Will Nathan Cleary be in action when the team comes to Bathurst this season?
There's doubt as to whether the Panthers star halfback will be in action at Carrington Park against the Wests Tigers on April 20 after suffering a hamstring injury.
Cleary left the field close to full-time during last Thursday's big round three win over the Brisbane Broncos.
Scans soon revealed that Cleary had suffered a hamstring injury, with an estimated time away from the game of one month.
It's not the first time he's had to deal with a hamstring issue.
Cleary missed six games during the back half of the 2023 campaign, including the final State of Origin clash, due to a grade two hamstring tear.
The month-long wait puts the Panthers' game at Bathurst right on the cusp of Cleary's expected return date.
Either Bathurst will miss out on seeing the halfback or Carrington Park will serve as a highly anticipated return game for one of the sport's superstars.
It's a similar situation to last year's Bathurst match for Cleary, where a groin injury cast doubts in the lead up to the game as to whether he'd line up for the Panthers.
The impact of Cleary's loss is sure to be immense for the three-time premiers.
When news of his injury was released his Panthers side were no longer betting favourites for this Thursday's match against the Sydney Roosters.
Cleary isn't the only Panther currently in the injury ward.
Scott Sorensen suffered a knee injury in the same match and is expected be waiting for around one month to recover as well.
One round earlier James Fisher-Harris picked up a shoulder injury in the Panthers' clash against the Parramatta Eels.
Penrith take on the Manly Sea Eagles after their clash with the Roosters and then have a bye in the lead up to the Bathurst contest with the Tigers.
