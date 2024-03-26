Man stopped on William Street blew more than three times the legal limit: cops

POLICE say a man blew more than three times the legal limit when he was stopped on William Street during a two-day operation targeting drivers in the region.
Operation Fume ran from Friday, March 22 to Saturday, March 23, targeting drug and alcohol driving offences and general road compliance across the Central West and Chifley police districts.
Police say they were patrolling Brilliant Street in Bathurst at about 9.05am on Saturday, March 23 when they saw a Holden ute accelerate at speed.
The ute was stopped on William Street and the driver was given a roadside breath test, which is alleged to have returned a positive result.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where a secondary breath analysis is alleged to have returned a result of 0.182.
Police say the 44-year-old man was charged with driving with a high range PCA, licence expired within the last two years, and class A motor vehicle exceeding the speed by more than 30 kilometres an hour.
He was given a future court attendance notice to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 24.
Police say a total of seven people were charged with drink-driving offences after 507 random breath tests were conducted during the two-day operation.
The high-visibility operation involved officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, supported by general duties officers from the local commands.
The operation used mobile and stationary random breath testing, random drug testing and proactive patrols of known hot spots within the regions, police say.
