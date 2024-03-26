Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man stopped on William Street blew more than three times the legal limit: cops

Updated March 26 2024 - 11:23am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Police Station.
Bathurst Police Station.

POLICE say a man blew more than three times the legal limit when he was stopped on William Street during a two-day operation targeting drivers in the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.