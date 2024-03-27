Friendship day brings bowlers together for a great timer

Wednesday March 20
After a small drop of rain and a "Ring around" to our Bowlers, 14 Bowlers formed One game of Social Triples and two Games of Social Pairs at the Greens on William, which were played in great Bowling weather. Once again our regular Bowler from the Majellan Bowling Club, Peter Drew and a most welcome Julie Martello returned to the City.
Game No. 1: Our visiting Bowler from Sydney, Peter Douglas was the Skip. and his Father -in Law, Trevor Kellock the Lead against Skip. Daniel Prasad and Robert Keady. After the 3rd end, Peter and Trevor were leading 7 shots to Nil over Daniel and Robert, who scored 2 shots on the 8th end to level the scores at 9 shots all. Then on the 18th end, Peter and Trevor scored One Shot to level the scores at 20 shots all, then they scored 3 shots, but Daniel and Robert scored 3 shots on the 21st end to draw this great game at 23 shots all with Peter and Trevor.
Game No. 2: Beginning well,Skip. Peter Drew and Ian Cunningham were leading 9 shots to One Shot after the7th end against Skip. Robert Lindsay and Jim Grives, who then combined very well and won the next 5 Consecutive ends to lead 12 shots to 9 shots after the12th end. Peter and Ian then scored 3 shots to draw level with Jim and Peter at 12 shots all after the13th end. Then the " Family Connection " of Grandfather, Robert and Great Grandfather, Jim virtually took control of this great game of Lawn Bowls as they scored 10 shots to 3 shots to win by 22 shots to 15 shots over Peter and Ian, after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: In this game, Skip. Denis Oxley, Michael Hope and Margaret Miller scored a great 6 shots on the 5th end to lead 9 shots to One shot over Skip. Joe Young, John McDonagh and Julie Martello, who were down 5 shots to 11 shots after the 9th end. Team Oxley then won the next 6 consecutive ends to lead 21 shots to 5 shots, after the 15th end. Both Teams each scored 2 shots, with the scores at 22 shots to 7 shots after the 18th end. Team Young then won the final 3 ends scoring 7 shots, but were beaten by Team Oxley 22 shots to 14 shots after the 21st end. ( After a correction on the 21st end.)
Once again, all Skips are requested to check their additions on their Scorecards, as today, we had a " Correction of the addition " on the 21st end, which changed their final winning score on the Scorecard from 9 shots to 8 shots. The winning Jackpot score was 9 shots.
No doubt, this is a bit of a " Downer," when you think that you have shared in winning the " Jackpot." and then to be told of the Addition mistake.
Our Bowls Secretary, John Archer reports that our Husband and Wife Club members, Michael and Louise Hall, went down to play in the Victorian Open Mixed Pairs Bowls Championships and they were Sectional winners having 2 wins and a Draw, which was an extremely great effort, but, to be just beaten on Wednesday's Knockout by a very good Victorian Bowler and his Lead by 16 shots to 12 shots was outstanding. Congratulations to Michael and Louise, as you both once again flew our Bathurst Bowling Clubs' Flag very high on your wonderful Bowling in Victoria this week.
Our most welcome Bowler from our Sister Bowling Club, now has the " Unique Record" of having a wrong Bias Bowl on consecutive Bowling Days. Don't you worry mate, I had a wrong Bias today, myself.
Saturday March 23
On what was another great fine Autumn afternoon, in spite of the weather forecast, which was for torrential heavy rain during the afternoon, which luckily did arrive until after all our games were finished some 30 minutes earlier.The rain was a very welcome " Drop " which will help our Greens, which at present are being well prepared for the RSL ANZAC Triples Tournament.
A total of 31 club bowlers and our 2 regular most welcome Lady Bowlers, Sue Murray and Merle Stephens from the Majellan Club. Our Matchroom selectors formed 4 games of Social Triples and 2 games of Social Pairs, one with a " Swinger Bowler. "
Game No. 1: This was an usual scoring game as there were 18 ends of One single scoring shots, with One 2 shots end and 2 ends of 4 shots, totalling 28 shots for the game.
After the 6th end Skip. Joe Young, Sue Murray and our "Swinger" James Nau was just leading 6 shots to 5 shots after the 7th end,over Skip. Paul Rodenhuis, Margaret Miller and "Swinger" James Nau. Team Young won the next 6 consecutive ends to lead 12 shots to 5 shots against Team Rodenhuis. Then by scoring 6 shots to 5 shots, Team Young were successful winning 18 shots to 10 shots over Team Rodenhuis, after the 21st end.
Game No. 2: By scoring 4 shots on the 6th end, Skip. Ray Noonan, Pat Duff ( Welcome back.) and Merle Stephens were leading 11 shots to 4 shots over Skip. Robert Lindsay, Bryan Bromfield and Phillip Murray. Then, Team Noonan led 15 shots to 11 shots after the 12th end over Team Lindsay, who took control of the game scoring 16 shots to One shot and won by 27 shots to 16 shots over Team Noonan, after the the 21st end.
Game No. 3: On the 11th end, Skip. Ron Cambey, Paul Rapley and Annette McPherson scored One shot to just lead 11 shots to 10 shots over Skip. Norm. Hayes, Robert Keady and Flynn Armstrong, who took charge of this game by winning 9 of the remaining 10 ends and scoring 15 shots to One shot to win 25 shots to 12 shots over Team Cambey after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: After a request for a game of "Two Bowls Pairs Game" to be played, Skip. John Archer, Chris. Stafford and Paul Reece scored a great 6 shots on the 8th end to lead 16 shots to 5 shots against Skip. Ray Fitzalan, Anthony Morrissey and Ian Schofield. Team Archer then doubled Team Fitzalan's score by leading 26 shots to 13 shots after the 18th end and Team Archer convincingly won 32 shots to 18 shots after the 25th end over Team Fitzalan.
Game No. 5: After the 7th end, Skip. Jim Grives, Brian Burke and Barry McPherson, who combined very well throughout the game, led 11 shots to 5 shots against Skip. Trevor Kellock, Kevin Miller and David Beale. Team Grives after the 14th end were leading by 20 shots to 8 shots, and then by scoring 10 shots to 2 shots were successful winning 30 shots to 10 shots over Team Kellock after the 20th end.
Game No. 6: By scoring One shot on the 8th end, Skip. Neville Townsend and Robert Foster were down 4 shots to 8 shots to Skip. Jack Smith and John McDonagh, who won the next 6 Consecutive ends to lead 22 shots to 4 shots after the 14th end over Neville and Robert, who finished the best scoring 6 shots to 2 shots, but were defeated by Jack and John 24 shots to 10 shots after the 21st end.
The Majellan Club is well prepared for the upcoming Pennant Season which kicks off on April 7 2024. The Majellan have four teams entered (3's, 5's, and two 7's). With the Tuesday jackpot over $1,000 the bowlers are coming from near and far for the chance of a big win. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 19 March
Rink nine: Ron Hollebone, Geoff Thorne and Ron McGarry had trouble at the start against Dennis Oxley, Ray Noonan and Bob Lindsey who were 4-1 up by the 4th end of play. Team McGarry took charge from the 5th end and held out the opposition for most of the match to win 25-11.
Rink ten: Bryce Peard, Jim Clark and Max Elms failed to start against Robert Raithby, John Mackey and Greg Hallett. Things didn't go well for Team Elms who were stuck on seven points for 10 ends to allow Team Hallett the advantage to win big, 32-17.
Rink eleven: Terry Chifley, Ron Hogan and Peter Hope controlled the match from the start with a 13-0 lead by the 9 th end against Terry Clark, Brian Hope and Peter Drew.
Team Hope had control to the end to win the match 22-18.
Rink twelve: Kevin Arrow, Gary Cameron and Dave Josh had the early lead 6-0 by the 3rd end of play against Jake Shurmer, Peter Phegan and Tim Pickstone. Both teams came together on the 14th (15-all) with either team in the hunt for the win. Team Pickstone won 26-22.
Rink thirteen: Kevin Dwyer and Glen Carter was too strong for the opposition of Tony Smith and Bill Mackey. Team Carter had the lead from the 4 th end and never lost the momentum to win 24-15.
Rink fourteen: Allan Clark (swing bowler), Peter Ryan and George Ballard struggled to get their head above water against Allan Clark, Robert Thompson and John Toole. Team Ballard got to double figures but allowed Team Toole to win 21-11.
Rink fifteen: Steve McKeon and Noel Witney opened the scoring against Darryl Howard and Hugh Brennan. Team Witney held the lead from the start to the 23rd end where Team Brennan fought back when it counted and won the match 25-21.
Saturday 23 March
Rink two: Peter Drew, Mick McDonald and Paul Galvin was level on the 7th (5-all) against Geoffe Thorne, Paul Francis and Laci Koszta. The teams were locked again on the 18th with Team Koszta taking the prize 18-14.
Rink three: Mick Sewell, Trevor Sharpham and Mick Nobes struggled for form against Jeff Adams, Dave Josh and Glen Urza. With the scores level on the 6th (6 all) Team Urza charged into the lead to win the match 22-13.
Rink four: John Toole, Terry Burke and Allan Clark were down early 7-0 by the 4th against John Mackey, Steve Finnerty and Tim Pickstone. Things however changed for Team Clark who won the 18 th end (5 points) to give them the lead and the win 20-14.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Dick Graham and Peter Zylstra were 3 all after 5 ends of play against Peter Mathis, Kevin Dwyer and Ron McGarry. The scores were level again on the 14th (10-all) with Team McGarry taking the lead and the win 18-14.
Rink six: Greg Cross, Glen Carter and Terry James were 4 all after 6 ends of play against Bill Dawson, Peter Phegan and Max Elms. Both teams battle it out with the scores locked on the last end (16 all). Team James won in the end 20-16.
Sunday 24 March 2024 - Friendship Day
Rink nine: Lou Jones, Ray Miller and Allan Clark dominated the opposition of Judy Sharp, John Mackey and Peter Zylstra who struggled from the onset of the match. Team Clark too good, winning 16-5.
Rink ten: Nat Hanto, Kerry Lucas and Peter Drew were again to dominate against Cheryl Taylor, Val Zylstra and Ron McGarry. Team Drew won 19-2.
Rink eleven: Bill Howard, Gayle Howard and Dawn Howarth struggled for the points throughout their match against Sally Colebatch, Merle Stephens and Jo Café. Team Café won easily 19-5.
Rink twelve: Marg Miller, Betsy Thornberry and Pauline Clark were 6 all after 6 ends of play against Jenny Brooker, Des Sanders and Kevin Miller. The match could have gone either way but Team Clark got the win 11-8.
Rink thirteen: Maureen Taylor and Glen Carter held on to a tough match against Kevin Dwyer and John Toole. No matter what Team Toole threw at Team Carter they had the answer to win the match 20-15.
This wraps up the week at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
