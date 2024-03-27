Friendship day brings bowlers together for a great timer

Game No. 1: Our visiting Bowler from Sydney, Peter Douglas was the Skip. and his Father -in Law, Trevor Kellock the Lead against Skip. Daniel Prasad and Robert Keady. After the 3rd end, Peter and Trevor were leading 7 shots to Nil over Daniel and Robert, who scored 2 shots on the 8th end to level the scores at 9 shots all. Then on the 18th end, Peter and Trevor scored One Shot to level the scores at 20 shots all, then they scored 3 shots, but Daniel and Robert scored 3 shots on the 21st end to draw this great game at 23 shots all with Peter and Trevor.