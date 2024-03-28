Light filled family home on acres

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday March 29: 'Valhalla' 9 Leo Grant Drive, Kelso:
Situated just five minutes from the bustling CBD of Bathurst and one minute from Trinity Heights Shopping Centre, this large, architecturally designed family home sits on acres and offers you a relaxed life while still being close to facilities.
'Valhalla', located at 9 Leo Grant Drive, is a very unique and spacious home. Set back from the main road, the home offers a quiet, peaceful tranquil retreat for the lucky buyer.
Surrounding the home is over three acres of established gardens where the owners have built a garden rock waterfall, turning on or off from a high pressure bore pump, which meanders down the property into a small dam. This has an Italian inspired seating area to enjoy the rosellas and other wildlife calling the property their home.
Listing agent Mark Sullivan said he was excited to be representing the vendors. "This home has large oversized bedrooms, separated by a study, library, and loft studio.
"It has huge living areas including two large family rooms, a massive internal atrium garden plus formal dining and informal dining off the entertainers kitchen," he said. "If you have a large family or an extended family, this home is definitely worth an inspection."
Mark said a stand out feature of the property was the use of natural light. "In addition to the huge internal atrium, other rooms have strategically placed skylights," he said. "The kitchen also has a glass wall on entry giving the large entertaining area lovely connectivity to the garden."
In addition to central zoned heating and cooling, the home also offers several wood fire places and recently the property has been upgraded with fresh paint, ducted ceiling reverse cycle heating and cooling, new blinds, and lighting.
Outdoors, a brand new outdoor patio has been added overlooking the peaceful gardens, while the home offers a four car garage plus garden shed.
Step outside to discover a functional pizza oven, constructed with historic convict bricks, nestled within an inviting entertainment and cooking area. If it is peace and tranquility you are after, there are countless prime positions to sit back, watch the birds and take in the country ambience.
