After a long wait for an inquiry, here's hoping for quick results | State politics

IT was a successful week in NSW Parliament last week debating the need for a parliamentary inquiry into regional and rural crime.
The inquiry has now been established by the Law and Order Committee.
It has taken six months for the Minns Labor Government to realise that crime has been escalating in regional communities and that they need to start understanding the core issues to address this problem.
Given the amount of time it has taken to get started, I hope to see swift results from the inquiry.
The results of the inquiry are expected in February 2025, according to the committee.
It brings little comfort to those who have already been a victim of crime and living in fear who need answers now.
I WOULD like to wish everyone an enjoyable long weekend.
Whether you are celebrating Easter, spending time with loved ones or spending more time doing things you love this extra-long four-day weekend, please remember to be safe and considerate.
This year, double demerits will run for five days over the Easter holidays.
Double demerits begin Thursday, March 28 at 12.01am and will end at 11.59pm on Monday, April 1.
On Thursday, March 28, motorists are advised that school zones are also in operation.
Additional penalties can apply for certain offences committed in school zones.
Many people will be travelling across the state to see family and to holiday.
Speeding, fatigue and drink and drug driving remain the biggest killers on NSW roads and the NSW Police Force will be out in numbers to ensure that if you do the wrong thing, you will be caught.
Transport for NSW has advised motorists using the Great Western Highway that they should expect heavy traffic and delays.
My office will be closed on Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1. We will be back on deck on Tuesday, April 2 at 9am.
