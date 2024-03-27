Dixon rewarded for more than two decades of dedication to motor sport

WHEN fans turn up for the Bathurst 6 Hour this Easter Sunday they won't just be seeing some of the best drivers from the country at Mount Panorama, they'll also be in company with the Australia Motorsport Official of the Year.
Sue Dixon recently received the award at Melbourne to celebrate her dedication to her years of work as a fire marshall, both with the Bathurst Light Car Club and as part of major Mount Panorama motorsport events.
Dixon was on her way back from a call out with the Raglan Rural Fire Service late last year when she learned of her award win.
She had to temper her excitement on the ride when she realised it would need to remain a secret for several months.
"It was a big surprise. I was actually in the fire truck and we'd been called out to a fire. We were heading back to the station and I thought I'd check my emails and went 'Wow, I'm Australian Motorsport Official of the Year'," she said.
"Then I read further on and I wasn't allowed to tell anyone until the ceremony. Nobody heard me thankfully. I had to keep it a secret for a few months and people were asking me what I was going to Melbourne for and I said 'Uh, a party'.
"I didn't expect it. A lot of people do a lot of work in motor sport and you see some who are up there for every event."
Dixon first became involved with the Bathurst Light Car Club when her son, Aden Hadley, joined and she looked for a role at the club where she could make use of her experience.
As a State Emergency Services road crash rescue instructor Dixon brought plenty of knowledge into her role as a fire marshall for club events.
That soon expanded to larger events, such as the Bathurst 1000, 12 Hour and 6 Hour.
It's not just Dixon's work on the track that's been greatly appreciated.
Dixon has been happy to craft big platters of sandwiches the day before race events to help feed the rescue crews around the Mount Panorama circuit.
Dixon said it's been a rewarding experience.
"I got into it originally because my son was racing. I'd have to hold my breath every time he comes up the hill towards me," she said.
"It's great fun and I work with a great group of people.
"Since joining the light car club I've been chief fire marshall a couple of times at Mount Panoama and I'll be the deputy chief fire marshall for this weekend.
"Like some say, I only go to the races for the crashes, but that's only because it's what I do."
Dixon's award notes the importance of her extrication of motorsport competitors from their vehicles following crashes, all the way from club through to international events.
One incident in particular has a permanent spot in the memory bank for any Supercars fan.
"I've actually put the same car out twice. We've had a V12 Mosler come out here on two Easters and it's caught fire twice. You head into the smoke not knowing what's in there," she said.
"Chaz Mostert's crash was really big. I was at the bridge near the hotel. I was in Fire Five and I remember hearing it come in over the radio: 'Fire Three stand by, Fire Two stand by... All fire vehicles stand by.
"All of a sudden we were all scrambling there. It was a fast drive from there up to the top of the mountain. They threw me the rescue co-ordinator vest, gave me a radio, and they got in touch with me from race control.
"Race control asked me 'How are the people at the flag point?' and I remember asking 'What flag point?' because I was looking at the aftermath of that crash because I had tunnel vision."
