Could there be a new man in the mirror? A good day for Ryan's greatest shave

A BATHURST resident has decided Good Friday is a good day to say goodbye to his luscious locks.
And it's all for a good cause.
Assistant manager at The Family Hotel Ryan Hopkins has wanted to participate in the annual World's Greatest Shave initiative for more than a decade, but every time he'd get a bit of length to his hair, there'd be a reason to cut it.
"I've been wanting to do it for years, like 10-plus years," he said.
"But there's been events come up in between where I've had to cut my hair for weddings and stuff. But it's finally got to the point where it's long enough for me to donate to use for wigs."
And it's not just the hair on his head that's going.
Mr Hopkins has also committed to shaving off his beard if $5000 is raised by the time the clippers start buzzing, which is set to be around 5pm at The Family Hotel on Good Friday, March 29.
Having gone six years without a haircut, and even longer without a cleanly-shaven face, Mr Hopkins is bracing for a big change when he looks in the mirror after the World's Greatest Shave event.
But knowing it's all for such a good cause, one that impacts so many people, makes it worth it.
"I've let [my beard] grow out specifically for this, it's not normally looking like this," Mr Hopkins said, laughing.
"This is the year I've finally been able to lock it in."
While Mr Hopkins hasn't had anyone close to him battle leukaemia, working at a pub and having a large family, he's known many people throughout his life that have been diagnosed with different forms of cancer.
So, being able to support such a worthy cause is something Mr Hopkins is proud to do.
The event at The Family Hotel will run from 3pm to 5pm on Friday, March 29, with $2 sausage sandwiches available.
The money raised from the barbecue will go towards the final tally, as will any donations made online in the lead-up or cash donated into tin cans at the bar on the day.
