Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Familiar face is going to be a regular at Dr Swan's dental office

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 27 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO of Bathurst's most experienced dentists have joined forces.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.