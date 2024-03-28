Kids show off their fancy hats at Eglinton Public School parade

THE creativity of students at Eglinton Public School was on full display in their Fancy Hat Parade.
In recent weeks, the kids had worked with their peers and teachers to decorate hats with an Easter theme.
They featured everything from Easter eggs, bunnies and baby chicks to feathers and ribbons.
The parade was held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
It coincided with the school's Grandparents Day celebrations, so there were plenty of family members present to watch the parade.
Prior to that, there was a picnic lunch with the special guests, and live entertainment provided by some of the students.
The lineup included the Pulse dancers, a choir of kindergarten students, and a group playing Hot Cross Buns on their recorders.
Scroll through the photos above to see who the Western Advocate photographed during the parade.
